File photo of a large-scale Asian Cup trophy in Qatar Image: AFP
soccer

South Korea, Japan mull joint bid for 2035 men's Asian Cup

SEOUL

South Korea and Japan are mulling a bid to co-host the 2035 men's Asian Cup, an official said Friday, joining forces again after staging the World Cup in 2002.

A Korea Football Association official told AFP that the country's soccer chiefs are considering various options and co-hosting with Japan is "one possible strategy".

"At this stage joint hosting is not impossible," the official said, noting that plans were still at an early stage and would first have to be approved by both governments.

The Japan Football Association did not immediately reply to AFP's request for comment.

The Asian Football Confederation is set to name the hosts of both the 2031 and 2035 Asian Cups at the same time in 2027.

South Korea has not hosted the tournament since 1960 while it was last held in Japan in 1992.

Saudi Arabia is set to host the next edition of the event in 2027.

South Korea and Japan hosted the World Cup more than two decades ago across 20 venues in an historic first for Asia.

