Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Japan, S Korea, China, Philippines advance to semifinals of Women’s Asian Cup

0 Comments
SINGAPORE

Japan, South Korea, China and the Philippines advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Asian Cup on Sunday and, in doing so, also booked their spots at the 2023 World Cup.

The continental tournament, hosted in India, doubles up as Asia’s qualification for next year’s World Cup with five berths on offer.

Australia, already guaranteed a place at the World Cup as co-host with New Zealand, was eliminated after a surprise 1-0 loss to South Korea in Pune.

Cho So-hyun missed a first half-penalty for the South Koreans but Chelsea star Ji So-yun fired home a spectacular shot with three minutes left to defeat the 2010 champion.

“I am so pleased for my players. The girls have invested so much over the last two years,” South Korea coach Colin Bell said. “It was time to beat one of the big teams and thankfully today was the day.”

Australia had several opportunities to level but failed to take them.

“It’s a tough one,” Australia captain Steph Catley said. “Just devastated to be honest. Standing here I don’t really know how we’ve come out the losers in that game. We had so many chances. Sometimes football can be cruel.”

In Thursday’s semifinals, South Korea will face the Philippines, which beat Taiwan 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1 to secure a first-ever World Cup spot.

Defending champion Japan thrashed Thailand 7-0 and moves forward to meet China after the eight-time winner beat Vietnam 3-1.

Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan will now play each other in a round-robin format to determine which of the losing quarterfinalists secures Asia’s fifth spot at the World Cup.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel