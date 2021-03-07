Southampton ends long winless run in EPL

Southampton's Danny Ings is treated after getting injured during an English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Southampton at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England, Saturday March 6, 2021. (Mike Egerton/Pool via AP)

soccer

Southampton shrugged off the disappointment of losing Danny Ings to another injury by beating last-place Sheffield United 2-0 to end its nine-match winless run in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England striker walked off the field in the 12th minute with a suspected groin injury that was sustained off the ball and in seemingly innocuous circumstances at a free kick.

Southampton overcame Ings’ absence as his replacement, Che Adams, scored from a fierce 25-meter shot in the 49th minute to add to a penalty converted by James Ward-Prowse in the 32nd.

A first league win in more than two months moved Southampton 10 points clear of the bottom three and will alleviate fears that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team was being dragged into a relegation fight, despite a brilliant start to the season that saw it briefly in first place in November.

Sheffield United was destined for demotion to the second-tier Championship even before this 22nd loss of the campaign, with the team 12 points from safety.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.