Southampton's goalkeeper Alex McCarthy makes a save in front of West Ham's Said Banrahma, second left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and West Ham United at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)
soccer

Southampton held 0-0 by West Ham in Premier League

SOUTHAMPTON, England

Southampton recorded its second successive 0-0 draw in a cagey match against West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Southampton was without manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, who is in self-isolation after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19.

West Ham manager David Moyes brought on Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio in the second half in an attempt to find a way through the home defense, but despite some late pressure they were unable to make the breakthrough.

The result leaves the Saints in ninth but level on points with fifth-placed Aston Villa. West Ham is three points behind in 10th.

