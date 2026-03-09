 Japan Today
Ross Stewart's (L) ice-cool penalty in stoppage-time sealed Southampton's 1-0 upset win over Fulham Image: AFP
soccer

Southampton shocks Fulham to reach FA Cup quarterfinals

LONDON

Championship side Southampton reached the FA Cup quarterfinals with a shock 1-0 win against Fulham on Sunday.

Ross Stewart's ice-cool penalty in stoppage-time at Craven Cottage sealed Southampton's fifth-round upset.

It was an embarrassing loss for Fulham manager Marco Silva, who paid the price for a selection gamble that backfired.

Silva made nine changes to following a disappointing 1-0 defeat against West Ham in the Premier League earlier this week, but his switches failed to produce the desired result.

Southampton won it in the first minute of stoppage-time when Finn Azaz was fouled by Fulham defender Joachim Andersen and Stewart drilled his spot-kick past Benjamin Lecomte.

Relegated from the Premier League last season, they are through to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2022.

Southampton's success served as a fitting tribute to the greatest day in the club's history.

Their players wore a yellow commemorative kit to mark 50 years since they wore the same shirts when Bobby Stokes' sealed then second-tier Southampton's shock 1976 FA Cup final win against Manchester United at Wembley.

Southampton's current crop still have a way to go to emulate the achievement of Lawrie McMenemy's men.

But Tonda Eckert's side are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions as they chase FA Cup glory and a place in the Championship play-offs.

Later on Sunday, Sunderland travel to Port Vale, who sit bottom of League One, and Leeds host second-tier Norwich, while West Ham meet Brentford on Monday.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have already booked their places in the quarterfinals.

Power Vale won, a glorious and unexpected victory for a club who performed with vigour and extreme enthusiasm. Their supporters have waited a long time to be able to celebrate this sort of thing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

