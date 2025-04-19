Southgate's ex-assistant Holland fired by Yokohama F-Marinos

Former England assistant Steve Holland was fired after less than four months in charge of Yokohama F-Marinos

Former England assistant Steve Holland was fired by Japanese side Yokohama F-Marinos, the club said Friday, less than four months after he took over as manager.

Gareth Southgate's former right-hand man, who helped take England to two European Championship finals and one World Cup semifinal, had led Yokohama to just one league win in 11 matches this season.

The 54-year-old was sacked just over a week before Yokohama were set to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals.

"Yokohama F-Marinos announce today that the club have decided to part ways with Steve Holland, who was appointed manager in the beginning of the 2025 season," the club said in a statement. "To fill the void, head coach Patrick Kisnorbo will serve as an interim manager for the time being."

Yokohama also fired former Leeds and Liverpool forward Harry Kewell last year during his first season as the club's manager.

Yokohama are part of City Football Group and were led by Ange Postecoglou, who is now at Tottenham, from 2018 to 2021.

Holland's position at Yokohama was his first job as a manager since leading Crewe Alexandra between 2007 and 2008.

He has extensive experience as an assistant and worked at Chelsea for eight years.

He said after taking over at Yokohama in January that he was "very ambitious" and wanted to step out of Southgate's shadow, after both left their jobs with England following last year's European Championship final defeat to Spain.

Holland endured a nightmare start in Japan, with Yokohama winning one, losing five and drawing five of their games so far in the J.League.

They are currently 18th in the 20-team first division.

Holland had more success in the Asian Champions League, beating China's Shanghai Port in the last 16 to set up a quarter-final clash with Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

Yokohama were runners-up in the competition last season under Kewell.

Yokohama play Urawa Reds in the J.League on Sunday before heading to Saudi Arabia to play in the Asian Champions League final tournament.

