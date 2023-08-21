Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the 'Golden Ball' award at he Women's World Cup Photo: AFP
soccer

Spain's Bonmati named Women's World Cup player of the tournament

SYDNEy

Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati on Sunday won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year's Women's World Cup after her side beat England 1-0 in the final.

The versatile 25-year-old Barcelona star had a phenomenal tournament, playing in every game and was a cornerstone of Jorge Vilda's side.

"I don't have the words. I am so proud, we had a great tournament," Bonmati told the BBC.

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa took out the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with five goals.

England's hugely impressive goalkeeper Mary Earps, who saved a penalty in Sunday's final, won the Golden Glove while the best young player award went to teenage Spanish striker Salma Paralluelo.

Spain's victory over England saw them claim the World Cup for the first time.

