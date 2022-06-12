Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Congratulations: Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon hugs a young fan Photo: AFP
soccer

Spain beats Czech Republic; Portugal falls to Switzerland in Nations League

0 Comments
PARIS

Spain won a second successive UEFA Nations League match on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic while rivals Portugal conceded a goal after just 57 seconds to lose to Switzerland.

Spain went in front in Malaga after 24 minutes when a perfectly-weighted pass by Marco Asensio released Carlos Soler to score.

Pablo Sarabia added the second on 75 minutes as Spain got the better of a Czech side against whom they had drawn 2-2 in Prague last week.

Despite the win, Spain were indebted to some fine saves by Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon. He thwarted an 18th-minute strike from Vaclav Cerny and, two minutes later, denied Jan Kuchta.

"I hope to return in the next international window and go to the World Cup," said Soler.

"But now I only think of going on vacation. It's been a very tough season, which started with the Tokyo Olympics. I have made many dreams come true, but I hope to make many more come true."

In Geneva, Switzerland took the lead after just 57 seconds against a Portugal side playing without Cristiano Ronaldo when Haris Seferovic scored from Silvan Widmer's pass.

Portugal's stand-in skipper Pepe made his 128th international appearance and they were unlucky not to get something from the game with Swiss keeper Jonas Omlin saving from Danilo and Bernardo Silva.

"We can't concede a goal after 30 seconds of the game. It's our mistake," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos. "We lacked aggression. We would have preferred to stay top of the group, but I have always said that the decisive match will be the one against Spain."

Victory was a welcome boost for a Swiss side who went into the game having lost their previous three matches.

Spain stay top of League A Group 2 with eight points from four games with Portugal a point further back.

Erling Haaland scored twice and set up the third as Norway beat neighbours Sweden 3-2 in Oslo in League B.

"I'm speechless!" the 21-year-old striker told Norwegian television, before adding: "To win against Sweden in the last match of the season, it's beautiful."

Haaland, who is heading for Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer, gave Norway the lead in the 10th minute heading in a near-post cross.

He added a penalty in the 54th minute after Hjalmar Ekdal fouled Alexander Sorloth. It was Haaland's 20th international goals in 18 Norway appearances.

Sweden replied eight minutes later when Emil Forsberg smashed home a pass from Dejan Kulusevski.

Haaland then crossed for Sorloth to head home and restore the host's two-goal lead after 77 minutes.

Viktor Gyokeres gave the Swedes brief hope by rifling home a shot five minutes into added time.

"This tasted great," said Norway coach Stale Solbakken.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel