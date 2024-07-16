 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spain fans gathered at Plaza Cibeles to welcome home their Euro 2024 champions Image: AFP
soccer

Spain celebrates Euro 2024 heroes

1 Comment
By Alfons LUNA
MADRID

Thousands of people in Madrid welcomed Spain's squad home on Monday after they beat England to win Euro 2024.

After receptions with King Felipe VI and prime minister Pedro Sanchez, La Roja were paraded through the capital city on an open-top bus.

It was adorned with the message "it's only the beginning" and the trophy sat at the front of the bus.

"We want a lot," Sanchez said.

"We want more," he added.

The likes of Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Sunday's match-winner in Berlin, Mikel Oyarzabal, wore white t-shirts with the number four on them in reference to the record number of times Spain have won the European Championship.

"For now, we're not realising yet what we have accomplished," Williams said.

The attacker, who scored the opening goal of the 2-1 victory, was also eager to thank Spain's fans "for the love and warmth they brought the team".

The team bus took them to Plaza Cibeles in central Madrid where thousands more fans waited to celebrate the success, following on from victories in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

VIVA ESPAÑA !!!!...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog