Spain celebrates Euro 2024 heroes

Spain fans gathered at Plaza Cibeles to welcome home their Euro 2024 champions

soccer

By Alfons LUNA

Thousands of people in Madrid welcomed Spain's squad home on Monday after they beat England to win Euro 2024.

After receptions with King Felipe VI and prime minister Pedro Sanchez, La Roja were paraded through the capital city on an open-top bus.

It was adorned with the message "it's only the beginning" and the trophy sat at the front of the bus.

"We want a lot," Sanchez said.

"We want more," he added.

The likes of Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Sunday's match-winner in Berlin, Mikel Oyarzabal, wore white t-shirts with the number four on them in reference to the record number of times Spain have won the European Championship.

"For now, we're not realising yet what we have accomplished," Williams said.

The attacker, who scored the opening goal of the 2-1 victory, was also eager to thank Spain's fans "for the love and warmth they brought the team".

The team bus took them to Plaza Cibeles in central Madrid where thousands more fans waited to celebrate the success, following on from victories in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

