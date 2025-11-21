 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez beat Tomas Machac and Jakub Mensik 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (10-8) to seal Spain's passage to the last four Image: AFP
tennis

Spain fight back against Czech Republic to reach Davis Cup semis

0 Comments
BOLOGNA, Italy

Spain reached the semifinals of the Davis Cup on Thursday after coming back from one match down to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Bologna.

Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez beat Tomas Machac and Jakub Mensik 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (10-8) to seal Spain's passage to the last four, where David Ferrer's team will face either Argentina or Germany in the last four on Saturday.

Jaume Munar set Spain up to win the tie by beating Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-4 and levelling up the match after Pablo Carreno Busta was beaten by world number 19 Mensik 7-5, 6-4.

Spain's biggest star Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the tournament on Tuesday with a hamstring injury suffered during his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the title-match of the ATP Finals on Sunday.

The six-time Grand Slam champion said in the aftermath of that defeat that his hamstring hadn't affected him, even though it was strapped up during a medical time out.

World number one Alcaraz is one of three top-10 players to have dropped out of the Davis Cup finals in northern Italy, where fans have also been denied the chance to see Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti play for the Azzurri.

The highest ranked player at the Davis Cup finals is former Olympic champion and world number three Alexander Zverev, who will play for Germany against Argentina later on Thursday.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel