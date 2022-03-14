Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spain qualifies for Rugby World Cup for 1st time since 1999

MADRID

Spain qualified for the Rugby World Cup on Sunday for the first time since 1999.

The Spanish beat Portugal 33-28 at Estadio Nacional Universidad to ensure they finished second to Georgia in the combined 2021 and 2022 Rugby Europe Championship, which also doubled as qualifying for the World Cup in France next year.

The feat marked a remarkable turnaround for Los Leones, who started the championship with three defeats but have won six straight. They face Georgia next weekend.

“It's been a long journey and a very tough qualification process,” Spain coach Santiago Santos said. "The performance of the team was amazing and we are very excited to be going to the Rugby World Cup.”

Spain has qualified as Europe 2 in a World Cup pool with defending champion South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and the Asia-Pacific 1 qualifier. Its opening match will be on Sept. 9, 2023, against Ireland at Stade de Bordeaux.

In its only previous World Cup appearance in 1999, Spain was based in Scotland and lost all three of its pool games to Uruguay, South Africa, and Scotland.

Portugal was in the running to finish third in the standings, and a place in the last qualifying tournament in November.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

