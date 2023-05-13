Spanish, Italian and English giants head to U.S. for friendlies

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other in Dallas as part of the 'Champions Soccer Tour' in the United States in July

soccer

Six of Europe's elite clubs will play friendly matches in the United States in July, organizers of the Soccer Champions Tour announced on Friday.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, Premier League clubs Manchester United and Arsenal and Italy's Juventus and AC Milan will feature in the eight-game tour.

The series will kick off with Barcelona versus Juventus at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco and includes a "Clasico" between Real Madrid and Barca at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys on July 29.

United's only game on the tour will be a clash with Real in Houston on July 26 while Arsenal's solitary encounter is with Barca at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The tour is backed by investment company Sixth Street, who already have stakes in Real and Barca, along with commercial partners Legends and sports and entertainment firm AEG.

"We are proud to be partnering with the world's most storied clubs, which have the world's strongest and most passionate supporters, to provide this rare opportunity for American fans to experience the game at the highest level," said Alan Waxman, Sixth Street co-founder and chief executive officer.

"While this year's tour consists of men's clubs, we look forward to expanding next summer to bring the world's best women's clubs to local audiences around the globe, and in the future to evolve this series into a format with real games of consequence."

Both English teams are playing other games in the United States outside of the tour, however, with the pair scheduled to play each other at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 22.

Arsenal also play against an MLS All-Stars team in Washington on July 19.

© 2023 AFP