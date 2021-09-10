Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spanish Paralympic swimmer to fly home after anxiety attack

MADRID

A prominent Spanish Paralympic swimmer will be flown home after she was hospitalized in Tokyo because of an anxiety attack, the Spanish Paralympic Committee said Thursday.

Teresa Perales, Spain's most decorated Paralympian with 27 career medals, has remained in a hospital since Sunday, the committee said.

The 45-year-old Perales was awarded Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias award for sports in June to recognize her career.

She won silver in the 50-meter backstroke in Tokyo.

Perales lost the use of her legs due to neuropathy when she was 19 and switched from karate to swimming.

The committee said Perales will be taken to a hospital in Spain on her return planned for the coming days.

