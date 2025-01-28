 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Spectator is killed by stray hammer thrown at Colorado youth track and field meet

0 Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo

An errant weight thrown by a competitor struck and killed a spectator at a youth track and field meet in Colorado, according to officials at the university where the competition was held.

The hammer in the hammer throw event cleared certified barriers before striking the man Sunday morning at the University of Colorado's Colorado Springs campus, according to a university statement.

Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. He apparently had tried to shield his wife and son from the ball, KRDO-TV reported. The so-called hammer in the hammer throw event is actually a heavy ball on a chain.

Authorities did not identify the athlete or the man killed. He was the father of a competitor for the Colorado United Track Club that hosted the event for high school-age athletes from around the state, according to the station.

“We are heartbroken at this horrible accident and are focused on supporting all involved,” campus Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said in a statement.

The weight used in the hammer throw event weighs 16 pounds (7 kilograms) for men and 9 pounds (4 kilograms) for women in adult competition, according to World Athletics, the international track and field governing body.

Fatal accidents at track and field competitions are rare. A hammer killed a student at a college track and field meet at Wheaton College in Illinois in 2017.

A shot put ball struck and killed an officiant during practice at the U.S. track and field championships in Los Angeles in 2005.

© For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KRDO-TV.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel