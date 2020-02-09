Kodaira wins second gold at World Cup in Canada

Japan's Nao Kodaira, center, celebrates her victory with second place finisher Angelina Golikova from Russia, left, and third place finisher, Austria's Vanessa Herzog, following the women's 500-meter competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary, Canada, on Saturday night.

Japan's Nao Kodaira won the women's 500 meters at the speed skating World Cup in Canada on Saturday, a day after prevailing in the 1,000 for the first time since November 2018.

Kodaira clocked 36.65 seconds at the Olympic Oval in Calgary for her 27th victory in a World Cup event and 32nd including 1,000-meter races. Her compatriots Arisa Go and Maki Tsuji finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

"Times are getting lower on these high-speed rinks, so I'm adjusting," said Kodaira, who owns the 36.39 track record. "If I can fuse with the ice more on the second curve, I'll get faster."

The 33-year-old said she was looking forward to matching her age with one more World Cup victory.

In other events, Japan's Miho Takagi topped the podium in the women's 1,500 with a time of 1 minute 50.33 seconds, a new track record.

"My body was pretty tired from the 500-meter (Division B race in the morning), but I recovered well," said Takagi, who collected her ninth World Cup win at the distance and 11th individual title.

In the men's 1,000, Masaya Yamada set a new Japan record of 1:07.34 but had to settle for seventh.

"It was good to put out a Japanese record but overall I made a lot of mistakes," Yamada said. "I thought I was getting better and I could win."

Riku Tsuchiya finished 10th for Japan's best finish in the men's 5,000.

