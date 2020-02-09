Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Nao Kodaira, center, celebrates her victory with second place finisher Angelina Golikova from Russia, left, and third place finisher, Austria's Vanessa Herzog, following the women's 500-meter competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary, Canada, on Saturday night. Photo: Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP
speedskating

Kodaira wins second gold at World Cup in Canada

0 Comments
CALGARY, Canada

Japan's Nao Kodaira won the women's 500 meters at the speed skating World Cup in Canada on Saturday, a day after prevailing in the 1,000 for the first time since November 2018.

Kodaira clocked 36.65 seconds at the Olympic Oval in Calgary for her 27th victory in a World Cup event and 32nd including 1,000-meter races. Her compatriots Arisa Go and Maki Tsuji finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

"Times are getting lower on these high-speed rinks, so I'm adjusting," said Kodaira, who owns the 36.39 track record. "If I can fuse with the ice more on the second curve, I'll get faster."

The 33-year-old said she was looking forward to matching her age with one more World Cup victory.

In other events, Japan's Miho Takagi topped the podium in the women's 1,500 with a time of 1 minute 50.33 seconds, a new track record.

"My body was pretty tired from the 500-meter (Division B race in the morning), but I recovered well," said Takagi, who collected her ninth World Cup win at the distance and 11th individual title.

In the men's 1,000, Masaya Yamada set a new Japan record of 1:07.34 but had to settle for seventh.

"It was good to put out a Japanese record but overall I made a lot of mistakes," Yamada said. "I thought I was getting better and I could win."

Riku Tsuchiya finished 10th for Japan's best finish in the men's 5,000.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel