Miho Takagi sweeps all 5 distances at nationals

Miho Takagi swept all five distances at the national championships on Wednesday after winning the women's 1,500 and 5,000 meters at Meiji Hokkaido Tokachi Oval.

The 26-year-old, who had already won 500, 1,000 and 3,000 meters over the previous two days, boosted her gold-medal credentials at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing with her all-around display.

"I was tensed up over these three days," Takagi said. "I'm happy more about managing to finish all five races than winning the five. The best thing was managing to build a body that was good enough to come through this hard schedule."

Takagi won three medals at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang -- team pursuit gold, silver in 1,500 and bronze in 1,000 -- and set the new 1,500 world record in March 2019.

The Hokkaido native, who made her Olympic debut aged 15 at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, has been unable to compete overseas amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

