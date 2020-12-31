Newsletter Signup Register / Login
speedskating

Miho Takagi sweeps all 5 distances at nationals

0 Comments
OBIHIRO

Miho Takagi swept all five distances at the national championships on Wednesday after winning the women's 1,500 and 5,000 meters at Meiji Hokkaido Tokachi Oval.

The 26-year-old, who had already won 500, 1,000 and 3,000 meters over the previous two days, boosted her gold-medal credentials at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing with her all-around display.

"I was tensed up over these three days," Takagi said. "I'm happy more about managing to finish all five races than winning the five. The best thing was managing to build a body that was good enough to come through this hard schedule."

Takagi won three medals at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang -- team pursuit gold, silver in 1,500 and bronze in 1,000 -- and set the new 1,500 world record in March 2019.

The Hokkaido native, who made her Olympic debut aged 15 at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, has been unable to compete overseas amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog