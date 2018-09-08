Sports Agency chief looking to deal with recurring scandals in Japan's sports world

In response to a string of scandals, ranging from violent behavior to power harassment in Japan’s sports world, including gymnastics, wrestling, sumo, American football and basketball, Japan Sports Agency chief Daichi Suzuki says that he aims to come up with suitable countermeasures to prevent any further incidents by the end of the year.

Suzuki told reporters: “Scandals within the sports world are still continuing and are proving to be a social issue. It is very much a cause for concern.”

He also said, “The independency of each athletic organization should be respected; however, amid these scandals, as commissioner, the fact that my participation is limited is a source of chagrin. I believe the country has a responsibility to consider how to provide proper guidance to the various sporting organizations.”

© Japan Today