Valentina Sampaio, photographed in November 2019, is the first transgender model to feature in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
sports

Sports Illustrated uses transgender model in swimsuit issue for first time

By Frazer Harrison
NEW YORK

Sports Illustrated is featuring a transgender model for the first time ever in its swimsuit issue this year, the U.S. magazine said.

Valentina Sampaio, from Brazil, will appear in the 2020 edition of the supplement that has included famous models such as Heidi Klum and Ashley Graham.

Sampaio, 23, said in a statement that she was "excited and honored" to appear in the issue, which is released on July 21. She was photographed for the shoot in Scrub Island, in the British Virgin Islands, Sports Illustrated said.

Sampaio is from a fishing village in Ceara, a poor state in the northeast of Brazil. She said trans people face insults and attacks in her home country.

"I recognize that I am one of the fortunate ones, and my intention is to honor that as best I can," she said.

For years, Sports Illustrated was focused on young, white models but has diversified.

In 1997, Tyra Banks, became the first black woman to appear on its cover.

In 2017, Sampaio became the first transgender model to feature on a Vogue cover, when she appeared on the front of the French edition.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

