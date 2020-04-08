Sports officials respond swiftly to Abe's virus emergency declaration

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's emergency declaration on Tuesday night prompted sports organizations to draft contingencies and undertake scenario planning as they prepare for the unexpected in the ever-evolving coronavirus crisis.

As the spread of the coronavirus accelerates across Japan, the sports landscape has been altered significantly, from playing games behind closed doors to canceling events and putting leagues on temporary suspension.

The Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in March was held without spectators for the first time in the sport's history, and the Japan Sumo Association decided to delay the opening of the summer meet by two weeks, to start on May 24.

But the status of the meet is still up in the air.

"We still want to go ahead (with the summer basho)," said Shibatayama, the association's communications director. "The number of coronavirus infections has gone up since the Osaka (spring) meet. We have to deal with this with an even stronger sense of urgency."

Shibatayama said the JSA will consult medical experts around May 6, the date at which the current virus emergency measures will expire, and take into account the latest figures before deciding on the fate of the 15-day summer tournament in Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Sumo wrestlers have already been banned from visiting other stables for training, and Shibatayama said the JSA will take additional steps, requiring all officials to work from home effective Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nippon Professional Baseball also took decisive action to stop the spread of disease following the emergency declaration.

The Hanshin Tigers said they would extend the closure of their club office, which was scheduled to reopen on Wednesday. Koshien Stadium will also remain shut for an unspecified time.

NPB Secretary General Atsushi Ihara said the plan to announce the modified schedule for the Central and Pacific leagues between the end of this month and early May has not changed.

"(The details of what Abe declared) was within the expected range so nothing changes," Ihara said.

The Japan Football Association also reacted shortly after Abe made the announcement on the monthlong state of emergency in remarks that were televised live.

The JFA said the 100th edition of the Emperor's Cup will not open on the May 23-24 weekend as scheduled, and the May 10 deadline for selecting prefectural teams will also be extended.

The JFA also said Japan's men's and women's Olympic soccer squads have canceled training camps which were set to take place next month at the J-Village training facility in Fukushima Prefecture.

Bucking the trend, The Japan Racing Association said Wednesday all horse races will go on, but without fans in the stands.

The Japan Sport Council decided to close down the Japan Institute of Sports Sciences and National Training Center, two training facilities for Olympic and Paralympic athletes, from Wednesday through May 6.

The declaration of a state of emergency will provide legal grounds for asking people to remain indoors. The declaration applies to seven prefectures: Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

Many department stores, commercial complexes, restaurant chains, sports clubs, and other retailers in Tokyo have already announced temporary closures.

