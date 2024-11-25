 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Pieter-Steph Du Toit scored a try in South Africa's win over England at Twickenham Image: AFP
rugby union

Springbok Du Toit named World Player of the Year for second time

0 Comments
MONACO

South Africa back-rower Pieter-Steph du Toit was named best men's player in the 15-a-side game while France's Antoine Dupont took the Sevens award at the World Rugby Awards in Monaco on Sunday.

It it the second time Du Toit, 32, has picked up the accolade following his success in 2019.

He came out ahead of two of his Springbok teammates Eben Etzebeth, who was nominated for a third time, and Cheslin Kolbe, as well as Ireland's Caelan Doris. He succeeds New Zealander Ardie Savea.

A world champion with the Boks in 2019 and 2023, Du Toit was again in outstanding form in 2024, a key member of the side that won the Rugby Championship for the first time in five years, finishing with five wins and one defeat.

During the November tour, they easily disposed of Scotland and Wales and also beat England at Twickenham.

Du Toit, who has 86 caps, joins New Zealand fly-half Beauden Barrett as a double winner of the award with All Black greats Dan Carter and Richie McCaw winning three times each.

France captain Antoine Dupont, who won the 15-a-side award in 2021, became the first man to win both categories when he was named Sevens player of the year for his role in helping France to the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

England back Ellie Kildunne, who scored 14 tries in 10 matches, won the women's 15-a-side award with Australia's Maddison Levi named as best Sevens player.

The winners in this category were chosen by a panel made up of ex-players, coaches and journalists

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

