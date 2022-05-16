Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elton Jantjies (R) playing for South Africa against Argentina in a Rugby Championship match in Gqeberha on August 14, 2021. Photo: AFP
rugby union

Springbok Jantjies arrested for allegedly damaging airline property

JOHANNESBURG

Rugby World Cup-winning South Africa fly-half Elton Jantjies was detained on Sunday in Johannesburg and charged with causing malicious damage to property, a police spokesman said.

The 31-year-old understudy to Handre Pollard, who has played 41 times for the Springboks, allegedly damaged property of an airline he had flown with from Dubai to Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Jantjies was detained after arriving in South Africa and later released on 1,000 rand ($62/60 euros) bail.

"The SAPS (South African Police Service) can confirm that the 31-year-old man who was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport for malicious damage to property has been released on bail," she said.

An airport official familiar with the arrest confirmed to AFP that the 31-year-old was Jantjies, a member of the squad that won the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

He is expected to appear at a magistrate's court on Monday in a suburb close to the airport were he was held.

Jantjies made his professional debut in 2011 with the Johannesburg-based Lions and was loaned to French Top 14 club Pau in 2021 before joining Japanese outfit NTT Red Hurricanes this year.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

