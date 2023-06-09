Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kolbe left French side Toulon at the end of last month Photo: AFP
rugby union

Springbok Kolbe heading to Japan's Suntory

0 Comments
TOKYO

World Cup-winning Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe will play for Japanese club Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath next year, the club announced Thursday.

Kolbe, 29, left French side Toulon at the end of last month by mutual consent, with one year left on his contract.

He joins several of his World Cup-winning South Africa teammates in the Japanese league, including scrum-half Faf de Klerk, hooker Malcolm Marx and centre Damian de Allende.

"This is going to be a new chapter and challenge in my career, and I'd like to thank everyone who made the move possible," Kolbe said in a statement released by the club.

"Suntory is a team with an impressive history, and I am looking forward to making new memories with the team over the seasons ahead."

Suntory lost to eventual champions Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay in the semi-finals of the Japan Rugby League One championship last month.

The club have had several big-name international players on their books in recent years, including New Zealand's Beauden Barrett and Australia's Samu Kerevi.

Kolbe joined Toulon from Top 14 rivals Toulouse in 2021, and scored six tries in 18 matches this season despite an ankle sprain which sidelined him for a month.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel