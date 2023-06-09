Springbok Kolbe heading to Japan's Suntory

Kolbe left French side Toulon at the end of last month

World Cup-winning Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe will play for Japanese club Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath next year, the club announced Thursday.

Kolbe, 29, left French side Toulon at the end of last month by mutual consent, with one year left on his contract.

He joins several of his World Cup-winning South Africa teammates in the Japanese league, including scrum-half Faf de Klerk, hooker Malcolm Marx and centre Damian de Allende.

"This is going to be a new chapter and challenge in my career, and I'd like to thank everyone who made the move possible," Kolbe said in a statement released by the club.

"Suntory is a team with an impressive history, and I am looking forward to making new memories with the team over the seasons ahead."

Suntory lost to eventual champions Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay in the semi-finals of the Japan Rugby League One championship last month.

The club have had several big-name international players on their books in recent years, including New Zealand's Beauden Barrett and Australia's Samu Kerevi.

Kolbe joined Toulon from Top 14 rivals Toulouse in 2021, and scored six tries in 18 matches this season despite an ankle sprain which sidelined him for a month.

