Springbok Wiese banned for four matches over head butt

rugby union

South Africa No 8 Jasper Wiese has been banned for four matches after head-butting Italy prop Danilo Fischetti in last weekend's Test victory in Gqeberha, World Rugby announced on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old back-rower will miss a one-off test against Georgia in Mbombela this Saturday and three Rugby Championship matches -- two at home to Australia and one against New Zealand in Auckland.

Wiese will be available for selection when the Springboks face the All Blacks in Wellington on September 13, seven days after the first meeting between the sides.

South Africa then face Argentina twice to complete their Rugby Championship schedule. They meet France, Italy, Ireland and Wales during a November tour to Europe.

Wiese was red-carded after 22 minutes of the first half in the second test against Italy when South Africa were leading by 10 points.

The Rugby World Cup title-holders went to win Saturday's game 45-0.

His place in the team to face Georgia this weekend will be taken by his younger brother, Cobus Wiese, who made his test debut last Saturday.

Jasper Wiese played for the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein and Leicester Tigers before joining Japanese outfit Urayasu D-Rocks last year.

