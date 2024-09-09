 Japan Today
South Africa winger Sibusiso Nkosi (C) is tackled in a 2021 Rugby Championship match against New Zealand. Image: AFP
rugby union

Springbok World Cup winner Nkosi given three-year doping ban

JOHANNESBURG

South African 2019 World Cup winner Sibusiso Nkosi has been banned for three years by World Rugby after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, his club Cheetahs said on Monday.

"Sbu had a World Rugby test in May and his A sample was positive. He has been banned for three years," a Cheetahs official, who requested anonymity as he is not an official spokesman, told AFP.

His sample showed traces of an anabolic steroid used by body builders and, according to South African media reports, the suspension will run until July 15, 2027.

The 28-year-old winger, who understudied Cheslin Kolbe at the World Cup in Japan, is the second 2019 champion to be barred for doping.

Fly-half Elton Jantjies was suspended for four years last January for using a banned substance.

Nkosi made the first of 16 international appearances in 2018 against England and won his last cap against New Zealand three years later. He scored nine test tries.

He suffered mental health challenges while playing for the Bulls and disappeared for several weeks in 2022, triggering a police search, before being found at the home of a relative.

After stints with the Sharks and Bulls, Nkosi joined the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs last March on a one-year contract.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
