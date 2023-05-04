Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Africa Kolisi Injury
FILE - South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi waves toward the fans at the end of the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and Argentina at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa, Sept. 24, 2022. South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is in doubt to lead his country's Rugby World Cup defense because of a knee injury, according to a report on Monday April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
rugby union

Springboks' Kolisi has surgery, in race to make World Cup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa

South Africa's team doctor said Wednesday it was too early to predict whether captain Siya Kolisi will be available for the Springboks' Rugby World Cup title defense after undergoing knee surgery.

Kolisi had the operation on Friday after sustaining a partial tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee playing for the Durban-based Sharks against Ireland’s Munster on April 22.

Springboks doctor Jerome Mampane is monitoring Kolisi's recovery and isn't ready to give a timeframe for the flanker's return.

“Mampane said it was too early to make any reliable forecasts on when Kolisi may be able to return to play,” SA Rugby said in a statement.

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber wished Kolisi well in his recovery, adding: "We know that he will do everything possible to return to play soon as possible.”

The World Cup in France kicks off on Sept. 8, giving Kolisi a four-month window to recover from the surgery. He's almost certain to miss games against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina in the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship in July.

Kolisi was South Africa’s captain when the team won the 2019 World Cup in Japan to equal New Zealand’s record of three titles. This World Cup is expected to be the last for the 31-year-old loose forward, who will join French club Racing 92 after the rugby showpiece.

The Springboks have Scotland, top-ranked Ireland, Romania and Tonga in their World Cup pool. They start their defense against Scotland in Marseille on Sept. 10.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

