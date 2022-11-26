Springboks end 2022 with decisive win over England

Try-scorer - South Africa wing Kurt-Lee Arendse (L) on the attack against England at Twickenham

rugby union

By Julian Guyer

World champions South Africa ended 2022 with a 27-13 win over England in their concluding Autumn Nations Series international at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Springboks outscored England two tries to one, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and veteran lock Eben Etzebeth both crossing, with fly-half Damian Willemse landing two drop-goals.

South Africa, who overwhelmed England 32-12 in the 2019 World Cup final before losing by a point at Twickenham last year, held out despite playing the final 20 minutes down to 14 men after Thomas du Toit was sent off for a high tackle on Luke Cowan-Dickie.

England, who had come from 19 points down late on to snatch a stunning 25-25 with New Zealand last week, then cut South Africa's lead to 14 points nine minutes from time when replacement back Henry Slade went over for a converted try.

But the Springboks held firm for their second victory in four Autumn matches as they ended the calendar year with nine wins from 14 tests ahead of their 2023 global title defense in France.

"It is a big relief for us," Springboks captain Siya Kolisi told Amazon Prime. "England were tough at the beginning but we just stuck to our guns and tweaked a few things."

By contrast, the result meant England had won just one of their November matches as they suffered a sixth defeat in 12 internationals this year.

England center Manu Tuilagi, winning the 50th cap of an injury-plagued test career that started in 2011, said: "We wanted to come out and attack, which I thought we did at the start but the Springboks were tough and physical and they put a lot of pressure on us."

South Africa's victory was all more impressive as they were missing several players for a test taking place outside World Rugby's international window following their 63-21 thrashing of Italy last week.

Jones' men had won just one of their previous November matches, overwhelming Japan following a shock opening loss to Argentina.

The Springboks had suffered defeats by Ireland and France during the autumn campaign -- with director of rugby Rassie Erasmus receiving a two-game matchday ban following his social media posts regarding refereeing decisions after those losses.

South Africa's Faf de Klerk and England captain Owen Farrell were off-target with early penalty chances at a rainswept Twickenham.

Farrell's miss, from a central position, was all the more surprising as he had been successful with all 15 of his previous goal-kicks during this month's campaign.

Both men then found their range before Farrell missed again to the dismay of a capacity crowd.

South Africa's pressure was rewarded when Willemse landed a 30-meter drop-goal just after the half-hour mark and barely 60 seconds later the Springboks had a try.

England fly-half Marcus Smith's clearing kick was safely gathered in his own 22 by Willemse, who evaded the onrushing cover before finding full-back Willie le Roux on his inside.

Le Roux released Arendse, sprinting up on his outside, the wing standing speeding past Smith for a seventh try in seven tests.

De Klerk missed the conversion but South Africa were 14-3 ahead at the interval when the scrum-half landed a penalty.

Willemse caught England cold with a second drop-goal a minute into the second half, again from 30 meters.

Farrell was on target with a penalty only for a fresh infringement to see England's Tom Curry sin-binned minutes later.

South Africa won possession from the close-range line-out and lock Etzebeth was then driven over for a try between the posts in the 49th minute that De Klerk converted to put the Springboks 24-6 ahead.

England then gave away their tenth penalty of the match and, from just inside the half-way line, the diminutive de Klerk made no mistake with an excellent kick.

Du Toit then saw red and Slade scored a well-worked try converted by Farrell but it was all too late for England.

