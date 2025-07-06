Springboks hold off Italy 42-24 at Loftus

South Africa's Damian Willemse, bottom right, vies for the ball with Italy's Tommaso Menoncello, top right, during a rugby championship test match between South Africa and Italy, at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

rugby union

The blowout expected from world champion South Africa didn't eventuate as it scratched out a 42-24 win over Italy at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Springboks led 28-3 at halftime, dominating every facet. But even the ‘bomb squad,’ which entered to a roar of acclaim, could not press home the advantage into a scoreline their fans are used to against the Azzurri.

The depleted Italians stunned with a comeback that unleashed three converted tries with two more tries ruled out. They got within 11 points of South Africa until Marco van Staden crashed over with seven minutes to go.

Even that didn't temper Italy's fire, with the visitor attacking in South Africa's 22 at fulltime.

The Springboks averaged 49 points in their last three matches against Italy and set themselves up for another rout. They largely retained the strong side which whipped the Barbarians 54-7 last weekend. The Boks bench, alone, had more caps than Italy's entire matchday 23.

Italy struggled to find 23 fit players. The warmup win over Namibia cost them two players, and a fifth player went home early during the past week when seven more frontline players were hurt in training.

Coach Gonzalo Quesada reluctantly picked a 6-2 forwards-heavy bench to combat the Springboks bomb squad, gave international debuts to four players including both hookers, and named scrumhalf Alessandro Fusco as the flyhalf backup if Giacomo Da Re was injured.

