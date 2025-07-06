 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Africa Italy Rugby
South Africa's Damian Willemse, bottom right, vies for the ball with Italy's Tommaso Menoncello, top right, during a rugby championship test match between South Africa and Italy, at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
rugby union

Springboks hold off Italy 42-24 at Loftus

0 Comments
PRETORIA, South Africa

The blowout expected from world champion South Africa didn't eventuate as it scratched out a 42-24 win over Italy at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Springboks led 28-3 at halftime, dominating every facet. But even the ‘bomb squad,’ which entered to a roar of acclaim, could not press home the advantage into a scoreline their fans are used to against the Azzurri.

The depleted Italians stunned with a comeback that unleashed three converted tries with two more tries ruled out. They got within 11 points of South Africa until Marco van Staden crashed over with seven minutes to go.

Even that didn't temper Italy's fire, with the visitor attacking in South Africa's 22 at fulltime.

The Springboks averaged 49 points in their last three matches against Italy and set themselves up for another rout. They largely retained the strong side which whipped the Barbarians 54-7 last weekend. The Boks bench, alone, had more caps than Italy's entire matchday 23.

Italy struggled to find 23 fit players. The warmup win over Namibia cost them two players, and a fifth player went home early during the past week when seven more frontline players were hurt in training.

Coach Gonzalo Quesada reluctantly picked a 6-2 forwards-heavy bench to combat the Springboks bomb squad, gave international debuts to four players including both hookers, and named scrumhalf Alessandro Fusco as the flyhalf backup if Giacomo Da Re was injured.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel