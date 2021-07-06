Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Africa lock Lood de Jager (R) playing against Wales in a 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final in Japan Photo: AFP
rugby union

Springboks in isolation again after De Jager tests positive

1 Comment
JOHANNESBURG

Rugby World Cup winners South Africa have gone into isolation for a second time in as many weeks after lock Lood de Jager tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

A South African Rugby statement said "Lood de Jager retuned a positive outcome in scheduled testing and, because of his close contact with a number of squad members, the entire group has gone into isolation."

Last weekend, the 45-strong squad went into isolation at a Johannesburg hotel after winger Sibusiso Nkosi, scrum-half Herschel Jantjies and prop Vincent Koch tested positive for COVID-19.

It later emerged that Jantjies' result was a false positive and he came off the bench in a 40-9 win against Georgia last Friday.

The countries are due to meet again this Friday in Johannesburg with South Africa preparing for a test series against the touring British and Irish Lions on three consecutive Saturdays from July 24.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

go bokke!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog