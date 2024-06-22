Springboks overcome Wales fightback to pull away at Twickenham

South Africa's Eben Etzebeth, centre, top, is tackled by Wales' Harri O'Connor, centre, bottom, and Owen Watkin, right, during the international rugby union match between South Africa and Wales, at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday June 22, 2024. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

rugby union

Depleted Wales produced a battling performance before Rugby World Cup champion South Africa turned on the power to triumph 41-13 at Twickenham on Saturday.

Despite conceding two tries and collecting two yellow cards during the first 15 minutes, Wales defied the pre-match predictions by making it a contest until two late Springboks converted tries.

Wales' list of absentees — players either injured, unavailable or rested — ran into double figures and it was widely expected to suffer a crushing defeat.

But it trailed only 14-13 at halftime following a try for outstanding captain Dewi Lake, with flyhalf Sam Costelow adding two penalties and a conversion.

The Springboks, who are building for a two-test home series against Six Nations champion Ireland next month, often struggled to impose themselves in their first outing since retaining the World Cup eight months ago.

There were touchdowns for center Jesse Kriel, wings Makazole Mapimpi and Edwill van der Merwe and hooker Bongi Mbonambi, plus a penalty try, while newcomers Jordan Hendrikse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu landed six goalkicks.

South Africa ultimately scored 27 second-half points without reply, yet Wales will take a considerable amount of confidence on tour to Australia despite suffering a seventh consecutive defeat dating to the World Cup.

The Springboks went ahead inside four minutes when a sweeping attack was finished by Kriel, and another surge featuring No. 8 Evan Roos prompted a professional foul by Wales wing Rio Dyer, who was sin-binned.

South Africa attacked from a close-range lineout and referee Chris Busby awarded a penalty try after Wales No. 8 Aaron Wainwright illegally pulled down the maul. Wainwright was sin-binned, Wales was down to 13 men, and South Africa led 14-3.

Wales didn't concede, though.

When Boks fullback Aphelele Fassi was yellow-carded after his boot caught flanker Taine Plumtree in the face, South Africa could not clear the danger and Lake pounced for an opportunist converted try, making it 14-10.

Wales' fightback continued six minutes before halftime when a second Costelow penalty meant South Africa led by just a point.

Wales lost tighthead prop Keiron Assiratti, a late starter, to injury on halftime — he was replaced by Harri O'Connor — and will hope its not serious for their tour.

South Africa struck two minutes into the second half after giving Mapimpi an overlap to score and Hendrikse kicked a long-range penalty.

His replacement Feinberg-Mngomezulu settled South Africa nerves by slotting another penalty from inside his own half, and Wales trailed by 14 points.

The quality of the Springboks bench began to take a toll, and Wales were powerless to prevent Mbonambi crashing over, and new wing Van der Merwe breaking clear five minutes from time.

“The last 20 or 30 minutes, there was just too much class from the South Africans,” Lake told broadcaster S4C. “We know what South Africa bring, they're a physical team and you have to stand up to that. We did for one half and its on us to do it for 80 minutes.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.