 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wales South Africa Rugby
Tempers fray between South Africa's Eben Etzebeth and Wales's Alex Mann during the rugby union international match between Wales and South Africa in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday Nov. 29, 2025. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
rugby union

Springboks player Etzebeth gets 12-match suspension for eye gouge against Wales

0 Comments
DUBLIN

South Africa star Eben Etzebeth was suspended for 12 matches on Thursday for eye gouging against Wales last weekend.

The suspension covers matches for the Durban-based Sharks starting from this weekend to the end of March. The Sharks deregistered Etzebeth this week in anticipation of a lengthy ban.

Etzebeth was red-carded on Saturday at the end of the record 73-0 win over Wales in Cardiff. In a scuffle with Alex Mann, Etzebeth was caught on video with his right thumb in Mann's left eye.

It was the first red card of Etzebeth's 13-year international career. The two-time Rugby World Cup winner has played the most tests for the Springboks, 141.

The gouge was determined to be intentional by an independent disciplinary committee. Etzebeth pleaded guilty and apologized.

Regarding a sanction, the panel started at 18 weeks and reduced it by six weeks taking into consideration his previous disciplinary record.

He was the third lock to be red-carded during the Springboks' five-match unbeaten tour of Europe in November. Lood de Jager was suspended for four matches but Franco Mostert's red card was rescinded.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel