Springboks player Etzebeth gets 12-match suspension for eye gouge against Wales

Tempers fray between South Africa's Eben Etzebeth and Wales's Alex Mann during the rugby union international match between Wales and South Africa in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday Nov. 29, 2025. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

South Africa star Eben Etzebeth was suspended for 12 matches on Thursday for eye gouging against Wales last weekend.

The suspension covers matches for the Durban-based Sharks starting from this weekend to the end of March. The Sharks deregistered Etzebeth this week in anticipation of a lengthy ban.

Etzebeth was red-carded on Saturday at the end of the record 73-0 win over Wales in Cardiff. In a scuffle with Alex Mann, Etzebeth was caught on video with his right thumb in Mann's left eye.

It was the first red card of Etzebeth's 13-year international career. The two-time Rugby World Cup winner has played the most tests for the Springboks, 141.

The gouge was determined to be intentional by an independent disciplinary committee. Etzebeth pleaded guilty and apologized.

Regarding a sanction, the panel started at 18 weeks and reduced it by six weeks taking into consideration his previous disciplinary record.

He was the third lock to be red-carded during the Springboks' five-match unbeaten tour of Europe in November. Lood de Jager was suspended for four matches but Franco Mostert's red card was rescinded.

