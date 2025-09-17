Spurs accept Villarreal gift to make winning start in Champions League

Villarreal keeper Luiz Junior conceded an own goal in the defeat at Tottenham

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Tottenham were gifted the perfect start to their Champions League campaign as a farcical own goal from Villarreal goalkeeper Luiz Junior sealed a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Luiz Junior contrived to let Lucas Bergvall's cross trickle into his own net early in the first half in north London.

That was enough for Tottenham to take the points on their return to Europe's elite club competition after a two-year absence.

The victory maintained Tottenham's impressive form under new boss Thomas Frank.

He was hired from Brentford to replace Ange Postecoglou in June, giving the Dane a chance to manage in the Champions League for the first time.

Postecoglou was sacked just 16 days after leading Tottenham to the Europa League final victory against Manchester United that secured their place in the Champions League.

Frank's appointment was masterminded by Daniel Levy, but the Tottenham chairman has since stepped down in a move reportedly forced on him by the club's owners.

Tottenham's summer of change hasn't proved damaging so far, with three wins from Frank's first four Premier League games and a successful start to the Champions League adventure.

Villarreal have played 15 previous matches against English opponents in the Champions League and are still looking for their first victory.

Frank had admitted it was a "big thing" to take part in the Champions League, but said he would only give himself "two minutes" to soak in the Champions League anthem before concentrating on the task of beating Villarreal.

The 51-year-old former PE teacher's only previous experience of managing in European competition came in qualifying for the Europa League with Brondby.

But Tottenham ensured he took to the bigger stage like a duck to water.

Xavi Simons set the tone with a fierce volley that flashed just over from the edge of the area.

And Tottenham took the lead after just four minutes when Bergvall's cross towards Richarlison was spilled into his own net by Luiz Junior.

It was a horrific mistake from the Villarreal keeper, who was under no pressure as he allowed the ball to squirm under his body.

Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe was back on familiar territory in north London and the Villarreal star went close to equalising with a rocket that deflected just wide.

Tottenham were in Champions League action for the first time since losing to AC Milan in the last 16 in 2023, with Cristian Romero the only surviving member of that team still at the north London club.

Romero's panicked clearance almost presented Villarreal with an equaliser as Pepe set up Tajon Buchanan for a low strike that just cleared the far post.

Pape Sarr had scored in Saturday's win at West Ham and the Tottenham midfielder threatened with a powerful strike that Luiz Junior saved at full stretch.

Richarlison smashed a deflected effort into the side-netting before the Brazilian was left seething when his penalty appeal was rejected after Pape Gueye hauled him down.

Villarreal's former Tottenham defender Juan Foyth should have levelled with a glancing header that fizzed wide in the second half.

Tottenham were suddenly misplacing passes at an alarming rate and Pepe was inches wide with a low shot as Frank paced anxiously on the touchline.

Already on a booking, Simons was fortunate to avoid a red card for tugging Pepe as he tried to lead a Villarreal break.

Tottenham defender Micky van de Van could also count himself lucky not to be sent off after a VAR review for his last-ditch tackle.

Pepe curled wide for the visitors but Tottenham held on in a tense finale.

