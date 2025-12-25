Spurs extend domination of NBA-best Thunder

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama chases a loose ball in the Spurs' NBA victory at Oklahoma City, their third in as many games this season against the reigning champions

Reigning champions Oklahoma City have the NBA's best record, but they can't find a way to defeat San Antonio, with superstar Victor Wembanyama coming off the bench Thursday to help lift the Spurs to an emphatic 117-102 victory.

De'Aaron Fox scored a game-high 29 points while Wembanyama had 19 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes and guard Stephon Castle added 19 points for the Spurs.

After roaring to a 24-1 start, the Thunder have dropped four of their past six games -- three of those losses coming to the Spurs.

Oklahoma City lost for the first time in 15 home games this season despite 22 points by reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder sank their first seven shots to take an 18-12 lead but the Spurs closed the first quarter on an 11-0 run for a 41-36 edge and never looked back, San Antonio stretching the lead to 69-60 at halftime and 95-79 after three quarters.

Oklahoma City rallied with a 9-2 start to the fourth quarter, but never threatened the Spurs, who improved to 23-7, second in the Western Conference behind the Thunder at 26-5.

The Spurs have not reached the playoffs since 2019 and have not won a playoff series since 2017.

Isaiah Hartenstein had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City while Chet Holmgren added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

At New York, Jalen Brunson scored 34 points to lead the host Knicks over Cleveland 126-124 in a Christmas Day thriller.

The Cavaliers, led by Donovan Mitchell's 34 points, grabbed a 103-86 lead with 10:25 remaining but New York closed on a 40-21 run to seize the victory.

Benson, who hit 6-of-12 from three-point range, lifted the Knicks ahead for good at 121-119 on a 3-pointer with 65 seconds remaining.

It was Benson's 90th 30-point game as a Knick, a total eclipsed only by Patrick Ewing and Carmelo Anthony.

Jordan Clarkson added 25 points off the bench for New York.

