Spurs march on in Europa League as Mourinho sees red against Man Utd

On target: Richarlison scores for Tottenham from the penalty spot against AZ

soccer

Tottenham Hotspur made it three wins from three in the Europa League with a 1-0 win at home to AZ on Thursday but Manchester United remain winless after being held to a 1-1 draw at red-carded Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

Spurs are one of three teams to have won all three matches alongside Lazio and Anderlecht who enjoyed 2-0 wins over Twente and Ludogorets respectively.

The London side made a host of changes to the side that beat West Ham 4-1 in the Premier League at the weekend and one of the newcomers, 17-year-old Mikey Moore, almost gave them an early lead but headed wide.

The introduction of Brennan Johnson at half-time moved Spurs up a gear and they were awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute when Lucas Bergvall was brought down as he went to shoot.

James Maddison passed the ball to Brazilian striker Richarlison who slammed the ball down the middle to put Spurs in front.

AZ had Moller Wolfe sent off for a bad tackle on Johnson as Spurs held on for the win.

Manchester United came up against their old boss Mourinho in Istanbul and had to settle for their third draw in Europe after a feisty encounter which saw Mourinho sent off in the second half after protesting too vigorously when the referee turned down a penalty appeal.

Joshua Zirkzee teed up Christian Eriksen to blast United ahead after 15 minutes from the edge of the area.

Marcus Rashford was inches away from doubling the visitors' lead with a low shot that clipped the outside of the post but they were soon on the backfoot with goalkeeper Andre Onana making a superb double-save to parry two Youssef En-Nesyri headers to protect their lead at half-time.

It was wiped out within four minutes of the restart as more sloppy defending allowed En-Nesyri to head in Allan Saint-Maximin's inviting cross.

A point leaves United languishing in 21st of the 36-team table while Fenerbahce are in 14th on five points.

Lazio kept their 100 percent record with Pedro Rodríguez and Gustav Isaksen on target in a 2-0 win at Twente while English winger Samuel Edozie and Anders Dreyer scored in Anderlecht's 2-0 victory at home to Ludogorets.

Rangers produced one of the performances of the night with Vaclav Cerny scoring twice in a 4-0 win over FCSB which lifts them to 11th in the table.

Ajax sit fourth with seven points after a testy 3-0 win at Qarabag which saw the Azerbaijani side ending the match with nine players, Julio Romao sent off after just 15 minutes and Elvin Jafarguliyev following him 11 minutes from time.

Kenneth Taylor put the Dutch side ahead in the 36th minute. A penalty from Wout Weghorst made the game safe in the 74th minute with Chuba Akpom sealing it three minutes later.

