Spurs reach Europa League final to keep Postecoglou's trophy boast alive

Tottenham kept alive their hopes of ending a 17-year trophy drought and saving Ange Postecoglou from the sack as they beat Bodo/Glimt 2-0 on Thursday to book a Europa League final clash against Manchester United.

After winning the semifinal first leg 3-1 last week, Postecoglou's troubled side weathered the storm in a second leg played in gale-force winds in Norway.

Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro netted in the second half as Tottenham's 5-1 aggregate victory secured their place in the final in Bilbao on May 21.

United thrashed Athletic Bilbao 7-1 on aggregate to set up the showdown between the Premier League's two biggest underachievers this season.

Tottenham have already beaten United three times this season, winning 3-0 and 1-0 in the Premier League and 4-3 in the League Cup.

The north Londoners are aiming to win their first European trophy since the 1984 UEFA Cup and their first silverware in any competition since the League Cup in 2008.

Tottenham's last four finals have all ended in defeat, most notably the 2019 Champions League showpiece against Liverpool, while they were also beaten in the 2009, 2015 and 2021 League Cup finals.

Ending that dismal streak would fulfil Postecoglou's bold boast earlier this season that he always win a trophy in his second season.

Despite languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, Europa League glory for Tottenham would also secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Whether that will be enough to spare the beleaguered Postecoglou from the sack is another matter.

The Australian has admitted the general perception outside Tottenham is he faces the sack regardless of the Europa League run because their domestic form has been so bad.

With three games left in the top-flight season, Tottenham are in danger of their worst finish since they were relegated in 1976-77.

United are just one place above Tottenham in the English top flight after an equally woeful campaign.

Based just north of the Arctic Circle, Bodo/Glimt were the first Norwegian team to play in a major European semifinal.

Kjetil Knutsen's side stunned Lazio in the quarterfinals after beating Porto, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Olympiakos, Besiktas and Twente earlier in the tournament.

It was a remarkable achievement for a side from a fishing town with a population of barely 50,000.

Even members of the Norwegian royal family were in attendance to witness the biggest game in Bodo/Glimt's history.

Playing in icy temperatures and persistent rain on artificial turf at the tiny 8,270-capacity Aspmyra Stadium, it would have been in keeping with Tottenham's turbulent campaign if they had become the minnows' latest scalp.

But Tottenham kept their composure, delivering a committed display to retain their chance of salvaging their wretched season.

Porro went close early on with a 25-yard free-kick that was superbly tipped over by Nikita Haikin.

In the howling wind, Patrick Berg's swirling free-kick forced Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to claw it away at full stretch.

In contrast to their usual ultra-attacking tactics, Tottenham were content to sit back and hit on the counter, often slowing the game down so much that Vicario was booked for time-wasting.

The plan worked a treat as Bodo/Glimt struggled to establish any momentum before Solanke scored in the 63rd minute.

Cristian Romero rose highest to head goalwards and Solanke pounced with a predatory close-range finish.

Porro killed off the Norwegians six minutes later when the right-back's cross dipped in at the far post with Haikin rooted to the spot.

Postecoglou could finally breathe a sigh of relief on the touchline as Tottenham celebrated a rare uplifting moment in a season of angst.

