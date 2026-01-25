Frank's future in fresh doubt after Spurs stumble, Liverpool lose

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Burnley

soccer

By John WEAVER

Thomas Frank faced fresh calls for his dismissal from angry Tottenham fans after a dispiriting 2-2 draw at Premier League strugglers Burnley on Saturday as Bournemouth ended Liverpool's long unbeaten run.

Elsewhere, Manchester City beat bottom club Wolves 2-0 to close to within four points of leaders Arsenal, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

Spurs boss Frank is under intense pressure just months into his reign at the London club, seemingly powerless to halt a slide down the table.

The Dane breathed a sigh of relief after a 2-0 midweek win against Borussia Dortmund kept his team flying high in the Champions League but they are floundering domestically.

Captain Cristian Romero's flying last-minute header salvaged a point for the visitors at Turf Moor but it was not enough to placate frustrated fans.

Tottenham had taken the lead courtesy of Micky van de Ven's strike before goals from Axel Tuanzebe and substitute Lyle Foster turned the match on its head.

A large section of the travelling fans made it clear they had run out of patience with Frank, who insisted the team were working "very hard".

Tottenham's winless league run in 2026 is now five matches and they sit 14th in the table, eight points above the bottom three.

"I'm sure they can recognise and acknowledge, especially the first half, the improvement there," said former Brentford boss Frank. "We could and should have been out of sight.

"But also they acknowledge the willpower and character of the team that keep running, keep fighting to the end.

"We just need to keep going. We do so many things right, but there's no doubt, it's not dropping so easy for us."

Mohamed Salah was back in Liverpool's starting line-up for a Premier League match for the first time since November but Arne Slot's men came unstuck on England's south coast.

The visitors fell 2-0 behind to goals from Evanilson and Alex Jimenez before Virgil van Dijk reduced the deficit in first-half stoppage time.

Dominik Szoboszlai appeared to have rescued a point for the champions with a sweet strike in the 80th minute but Bournemouth still were not done.

Amine Adli prodded home to make it 3-2 with nearly the last touch of the game after a scramble in the box following a long throw, sparking scenes of pandemonium.

Earlier, Pep Guardiola's City went into their match against bottom side smarting after an embarrassing 3-1 Champions League defeat at Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Erling Haaland was left on the bench after a lean spell and centre-back Marc Guehi made his debut after his move from Crystal Palace, easing City's crippling defensive crisis that has claimed John Stones, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

Egypt forward Omar Marmoush put the home side ahead early, finishing crisply from a Matheus Nunes cross for his first Premier League goal of the season.

City made it 2-0 shortly before half-time when Antoine Semenyo scored his third goal for the club in all competitions since arriving at the Etihad from Bournemouth earlier this month.

The win lifts City to 46 points -- four behind Arsenal.

Fulham came back from a goal down to beat Brighton 2-1 at Craven Cottage, with Harry Wilson grabbing a winner in stoppage time.

West Ham blew Sunderland away 3-1 to make it two wins out of two and climb to within two points of Premier League safety.

The home side effectively had the game sewn up by half-time after Crysencio Summerville's opener, Jarrod Bowen's penalty and a long-range rocket from Mateus Fernandes.

© 2026 AFP