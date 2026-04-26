Arsenal back on top of Premier League; Spurs win

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates his goal against Newcastle, which took the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League

soccer

By John WEAVER

Eberechi Eze fired Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League on Saturday as relegation-threatened Tottenham won for the first time in 2026 to give themselves renewed hope.

The Gunners were nine points clear of Manchester City just two weeks ago before losing their way, allowing Pep Guardiola's men to overtake them.

Saturday's home game against Newcastle was a must-win for Arsenal, with City involved in an FA Cup semifinal against Southampton at Wembley, which they won to stay on track for a domestic treble.

Before the Gunners kicked off on Saturday, the two teams were locked on 70 points each, with an identical goal difference. City topped the table on goals scored.

Eze took the pressure off with an early goal, arrowing home from outside the box after being teed up by Kai Havertz and the game finished 1-0.

Arsenal are desperate to shed their reputation as perpetual runners-up as they chase their first Premier League title since 2004.

But they are up against a City juggernaut aiming for a seventh league title in nine seasons.

Earlier, the focus was on the other end of the table, where Spurs and West Ham are locked in a dramatic relegation battle, with Wolves and Burnley already down.

Spurs looked set to escape the bottom three after Joao Palhinha's late goal against Wolves and Everton's equaliser at the London Stadium.

But West Ham substitute Callum Wilson scored a winner in the 92nd minute to restore his side's two-point cushion, with just four games to go.

Roberto De Zerbi celebrated his first win as Tottenham head coach after replacing interim boss Igor Tudor earlier this month.

"We have to believe and to stay up and to win the games because we have the quality to win the games," he told Sky Sports after the 1-0 victory.

"The players are very good players and these three points, I think and I hope they can become important for the head, for the mentality, for the enthusiasm to prepare the next games."

West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo told the BBC he expected the relegation battle to go to the wire after his team's 2-1 win.

"It is going to be until the end -- keep fighting, keep believing," he said. "Tough one but we are in our path."

Nottingham Forest hammered Sunderland 5-0 on Friday to ease their relegation fears.

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Saturday, getting the better of their opponents for the first time in four meetings this season to climb into fourth place above Aston Villa, who earlier lost 1-0 at Fulham.

The Reds lost the season-opening Community Shield against Palace on penalties before defeats in the Premier League and League Cup.

Alexander Isak, who has recently returned to action after fracturing his fibula, scored his first goal for Liverpool since December and Andy Robertson doubled their lead.

Daniel Munoz halved the deficit in the second half but Florian Wirtz scored a last-gasp third to restore the home side's two-goal cushion.

Mohamed Salah limped off in the second half at Anfield holding his hamstring with less than a month of his glittering career with the Reds remaining.

Arne Slot's men are now near-certainties to qualify for next season's Champions League, which would be some consolation after a miserable title defense.

They are level on 58 points with Villa and Manchester United -- with all three teams eight points clear of Brighton.

"Our objectives this season have changed due to our form but the Champions League is so important to this football club and we've made a big step," Robertson told Sky Sports.

Fulham's win against Villa, courtesy of a goal from Ryan Sessegnon, kept the London club's hopes of qualification for Europe alive.

© 2026 AFP