Sri Lanka cruises to six-wicket win over Bangladesh in Asia Cup T20

Former champions Sri Lanka launched their Asia Cup campaign in emphatic fashion on Sunday, cruising to a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing 140, the islanders got home with 32 balls to spare.

A blazing 95-run stand off just 52 deliveries for the second wicket between Pathum Nissanka (50) and Kamil Mishara provided the backbone of the innings.

Mishara arrived at the crease after Kusal Mendis fell in the second over. He took time to settle but soon cut loose, cracking Shoriful Islam for three consecutive boundaries.

Nissanka compiled his 16th half-century before holing out in the deep. By then Sri Lanka had the game firmly in their grip.

Mishara, a newcomer to the side, remained unbeaten on 46 to see his team across the line.

The platform for the win was earlier built by Sri Lanka's bowlers, who throttled Bangladesh to under 139-5 from their 20 overs.

Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara struck with the new ball, sending down two maidens and removing both openers. By the third over, Bangladesh were nought for two and never recovered.

Sri Lanka's fielders played their part too with Mishara's direct hit from deep square leg running out Towhid Hridoy to deepen the rot.

At 53-5 at halfway, Bangladesh were reeling, as leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, returning from injury, stamped his class with two for 25.

A spirited unbroken 86-run stand for the sixth wicket between Jaker Ali (41) and Shamim Hossain (42) gave Bangladesh something to bowl at, but it was never enough to trouble Sri Lanka's powerful batting unit.

Defending champions in the T20 format, Sri Lanka now head to Dubai for their next clash against Hong Kong on Monday.

"We knew that we had to just score seven runs an over and when I walked in Pathum asked me to take my time. Once the loose balls were on offer, I played a few shots. I have been working very hard on my game. Happy to have helped my country win a game," Mishara said.

"This is not a 140 pitch. We should have scored much more than that. They put us under pressure during the Power Play and we never recovered. Our next game against Afghanistan is a must win clash. We will try our best," Bangladesh captain Litton Das said.

