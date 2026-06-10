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Carolina's Jordan Staal, laying on the ice, backhands the go-ahead goal for the Hurricanes into the net as Carolina beat Vegas 5-3 to equalize the NHL Stanley Cup Final at two wins each. Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
ice hockey

Staal shines as Carolina beats Vegas 5-3 to level Stanley Cup Final at 2-2

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LAS VEGAS

Jordan Staal scored two goals, including the game winner, as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Tuesday to pull level in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Hurricanes will return to Raleigh, North Carolina, for game five on Thursday at 2-2 in the NHL best-of-seven championship series.

Carolina had not lost two games in a row since mid-January and kept that run intact with a dominant third period.

Staal, Carolina's 37-year-old captain, flipped a backhanded shot after falling over that went past Vegas goaltender Carter Hart to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead with 13:28 remaining.

"I knew I had it," Staal said. "My goodness. My feet were twisted over each other. I ended up getting enough wood on it. I did see it just poke in. I had a great feeling. A big goal."

It was Staal's second goal of the game and his fifth of the final, more than any other player.

"He's everything," Carolina left wing Taylor Hall said. "He takes every important faceoff, special teams, five-on-five. He's our captain, our leader and really such a calming influence for us. He's such a chill guy. Nothing really ruffles his feathers. His game is perfectly suited to the playoffs."

A first-period goal had already made Staal the oldest player to score in the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final.

He is the first to score five in the first four games since Pittsburgh legend Mario Lemieux in 1992.

"I'm happy to contribute that way," Staal said. "I have a lot of other areas I've got to contribute and play well in but when the puck is going in it feels good, no question. Good timing. I want to keep that up and find ways to get wins."

Vegas pulled Hart for an extra attacker in the dying minutes, but Nikolaj Ehlers scored an empty-net goal for Carolina with 55 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Carolina goaltender Brandon Bussi made his first career playoff start as 'Canes goalie Frederik Andersen was benched after surrendering four goals in the second period of game three.

"Kids grow up, they dream about doing something like this," Bussi said. "Excited for the win and to be going back to Raleigh."

Carolina grabbed the lead on Logan Stankoven's backhand goal only 66 seconds into the game and Jackson Blake took a Hall pass and scored 2:22 later for a 2-0 lead.

Mark Stone answered for Vegas with 7:22 elapsed on a breakaway goal, angling a shot past Bussi.

Staal batted in a rebound off Shayne Gostisbehere's shot for a power play goal after 12:48 of the first period for a 3-1 Hurricanes lead.

"The boys grinded and battled hard," Staal said. "We got a few bounces for sure but we worked for them. Proud of the group. Big road win and a lot of work ahead."

William Karlsson blasted a shot past Bussi 4:22 into the second period to lift Vegas within a goal. Brett Howden netted the equalizer on a two-on-one breakaway with 2:52 remaining in the period, his 14th goal of the playoffs.

It marked the first Cup Final with a multi-goal deficit erased in each of the first four games and set the stage for the closing drama.

The Golden Knights won their only Stanley Cup in 2023 while Carolina only took the trophy in 2006.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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