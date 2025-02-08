 Japan Today
Sri Lanka Australia Cricket
Australia's Alex Carey celebrates his century with Steven Smith during day two of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle , Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
cricket

Steve Smith hits his 36th test century as Australia dominates Sri Lanka in 2nd test

GALLE, Sri Lanka

Steve Smith hit his 36th test century and shared an unbeaten 239-run partnership with Alex Carey as Australia powered to 330-3 at stumps on day two of the second cricket test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday.

With a lead of 73 runs and seven first-innings wickets in hand, the tourists are in control.

Smith anchored the innings with a sublime 120 not out off 239 balls, while Carey took the attack to Sri Lanka with a fluent 139 not out off 156. It was Smith's second ton of the series, while Carey notched up only his second test hundred in style.

Australia had slumped to 37-2 before Smith and Usman Khawaja (36) steadied the innings with a crucial 54-run stand for the third wicket. Khawaja, who got a double hundred in Australia's huge win in the first test of the two-match series, looked solid against spin. However, an ill-judged pull shot saw him trapped leg before wicket to off-spinner Nishan Peiris, (2-70 off 21 overs) cutting short his promising start.

Smith, too, took time to settle and had a nervy moment on 24, given out lbw before successfully overturning the decision on review. Once past that, he shifted gears and put the Sri Lankan bowlers under pressure.

Carey remained a picture of confidence, stroking elegant shots on both sides of the wicket. His sweeps were particularly effective, while Smith, in contrast, relied on his trademark pulls and drives.

Smith reached his century with a controlled pull to mid-wicket, while Carey brought up his ton with yet another assured sweep shot. Though Carey outscored Smith and looked the more fluent batter, Smith was ready to grind it out for the long haul.

Carey was pushed up to No. 5 as Josh Inglis was unable to bat, having spent time off the field unwell. The wicketkeeper-batter seized the opportunity, smashing 13 fours and two sixes in his knock, while Smith’s patient effort included nine boundaries and a six.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had been dismissed for 257 after opting to bat first, a total that looked below par on a decent surface. Kusal Mendis hit a fighting 85 not out.

With the new ball due in the morning, Sri Lanka’s bowlers will be fresh and desperate Saturday to make an early breakthrough.

