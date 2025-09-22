Still no handshakes as India beats Pakistan by 6 wickets at Asia Cup cricket

India's Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma shake hands after wining during the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

cricket

Abhishek Sharma smacked five sixes in a 39-ball 74 as India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Super Four cricket at the Asia Cup on Sunday, with still no handshakes before or after the game between the archrivals.

India is the designated host of the eight-nation Asia Cup, but the Twenty20 tournament is being played in the United Arab Emirates because the India and Pakistan cricket teams don’t play on each other’s territory.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has previously said that the Indian team was aligned with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and government instructions that players wouldn’t shake hands with Pakistan players.

Sharma’s half-century — including a six off the first ball — led India’s successful chase as vice captain Shubman Gill hit 47 runs off 28 balls. Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson then helped finish off the chase as India scored 174-4 in 18.5 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan scored 171-5 in 20 overs. Opener Sahibzada Farhan led the way with 58 off 45 before the innings lost momentum in the middle overs.

Faheem Ashraf’s 20 not out helped Pakistan finish with a par score, but it quickly appeared to be not enough as Sharma went on the attack.

It was the second encounter at this Asia Cup between the two teams – India had beaten Pakistan in Group A a week ago by seven wickets.

There was no handshake between Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Agha ahead of Sunday's game. India won the toss and chose to bowl.

Pakistan's midweek game against the United Arab Emirates had been delayed by an hour in the fallout over Indian players refusing to shake hands with Pakistan's players at the toss and after their group match on Sept. 14. Pakistan proceeded to play UAE after claiming match referee Andy Pycroft had apologized for the “miscommunication” at the game against India. Pycroft was again the ICC's appointed match referee for Sunday's Super 4 match.

The group game was the first between the India and Pakistan cricket teams since the Pahalgam attack in April, when gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Fakhar Zaman moved back to the opening spot and scored 15 off nine balls, before he was adjudged caught behind off Hardik Pandya in the third over. The TV umpire’s decision caused some debate over whether the catch had been taken cleanly.

India’s fielding was below par, especially in the powerplay overs, as Pakistan reached 55-1 in six overs.

Farhan reached 50 off 34 balls, including five fours and three sixes, as the momentum continued through the first half of the innings – Pakistan was 91-1 in 10 overs.

Saim Ayub (21) put on 72 off 48 balls with Farhan before Shivam Dube provided the breakthrough. Dube struck a second time to dismiss Farhan in the 15th over and Pakistan’s run-scoring almost crawled to a halt.

Wrist spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav bowled eight overs for 56 runs – unlike the earlier game, they took only one wicket between them.

Mohammad Nawaz was run out by Yadav for 21 off 19 balls.

Ashraf scored an eight-ball 20 not out, hitting two sixes, as Pakistan crossed 170.

Sharma hit Shaheen Afridi for a first-ball six, signaling his intent for the rest of the evening.

Sharma and Gill enjoyed good batting conditions under lights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With the ball coming onto the bat, the duo put on 69-0 in the powerplay overs.

The left-hander was dropped twice – in the third and seventh overs – and he exploited the two escapes to score 50 off only 20 balls.

Sharma also hit six fours, with Gill claiming eight fours to recover his form as India set a hectic pace and crossed 100 shortly before the halfway stage.

Pakistan pushed India back thereafter – Ashraf bowled Gill while skipper Yadav was out caught for a three-ball duck.

A big moment came when Sharma was caught off Abrar Ahmed in the 13th over – India was down to 123-3.

But Varma and Samson (13) added a sedate but important 25 runs to stabilize the innings, before Samson’s dismissal.

Varma helped India ease home with more than an over to spare.

Pakistan next plays Sri Lanka in a must-win Super Four game in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

India will face Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.