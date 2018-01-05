Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Poland's Kamil Stoch celebrates after winning the third stage of the Four Hills Ski Jumping event at the ski jump in Innsbruck, Austria, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
ski jumping

Stoch wins 3rd straight 4 Hills Tour event

INNSBRUCK, Austria

Olympic ski jumping champion Kamil Stoch of Poland won his third straight World Cup event on Thursday to further strengthen his lead in the Four Hills Tournament.

Stoch's main rival for the title, overall World Cup leader Richard Freitag, injured his left hip in a crash after landing his first jump. The German, runner-up to Stoch at both previous stops, didn't start in the final round.

Stoch, who is the defending Four Hills champion, jumped 130 and 128.5 meters respectively to finish on 270.1 points. Daniel Andre Tande of Norway finished second with 255.6 points, and Andreas Wellinger of Germany was third with 253.5.

Stoch can become the second ski jumper to win all four stops in the same year after Sven Hannawald of Germany did it in 2002.

