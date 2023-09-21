Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Soccer Champions League
Bayern's Harry Kane is in action during the Champions League group A soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
soccer

Stoppage-time drama again as Bayern Munich beats Manchester United 4-3 in Champions League opener

MUNICH

Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time goal proved enough for Bayern Munich to beat Manchester United 4-3 in their Champions League opening game on Wednesday.

Tel scored with a spectacular finish in the second minute of injury time, restoring Bayern’s two-goal lead just when United threatened to pull off another remarkable comeback after Casemiro scored in the 88th.

Casemiro did score again in the fifth minute of stoppages with a header to Bruno Fernandes’ free kick, but this time there was no fairy-tale ending for United, which beat Bayern with two late goals to win the 1999 Champions League title.

United had forced the initiative early as the old rivals met again in the group stage, but Harry Kane’s penalty in the 53rd for 3-1 seemed to be the final blow for an injury-hit team low on confidence after starting the Premier League with three defeats in five games.

United was without the injured Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and coach Erik ten Hag was forced to name three goalkeepers among his substitutes.

United almost grabbed a shock early lead with Alphonso Davies sliding in to deny Facundo Pellistri from close range. Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich denied Christian Eriksen from the rebound.

Bayern had to wait till the 20th minute for its first chance and had fortune on its side with United ’keeper André Onana deflecting Leroy Sané’s harmless-looking shot inside the right post in the 28th after Sané had played a one-two with Kane.

Serge Gnabry capitalized by adding another goal four minutes later, sweeping a shot from distance inside the far post.

Höjlund scored with a deflected shot early in the second half, but Danish compatriot Eriksen was penalized through VAR for hand ball after Dayot Upamecano headed the ball into his hand.

Kane duly converted the penalty for his first Champions League goal in a Bayern jersey. The six-time champion maintained control until Casemiro restored some excitement to the finish.

Galatasary drew with Copenhagen 2-2 in the other Group A match

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

