Juame Munar of Spain reacts after defeating Daniil Medvedev at the Miami Open Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Struggling Medvedev suffers early exit in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS

Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Miami Open in the second round on Friday after suffering a 6-2, 6-3 upset defeat to Spain's 56th-ranked Jaume Munar.

Medvedev, the 2023 winner in Miami, showed his frustration, hurling his racket on several occasions as the Mallorca-born 27-year-old picked up his third career win against a top 10 opponent.

The Russian made 32 unforced errors and although he gave himself a chance of a comeback in the final game, he couldn't convert on two break points.

Karen Khachanov ensured the Nick Kyrgios comeback trail was cut short with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 win.

Australian Kyrgios, who has struggled since wrist surgery, defeated Mackenzie McDonald in the first round to earn his first tour-level win since October 2022 but was unable to overcome Khachanov, who reached the semis in Miami in 2023.

In the women's draw, world number two Iga Swiatek advanced into the third round after surviving a second set dip to beat France's Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5.

Swiatek had beaten Garcia with ease at the same stage at Indian Wells earlier this month but she faced a little more resistance at Hard Rock Stadium.

Swiatek was 3-1 down in the second set and had to save a set point, when serving at 5-4 down before rallying to win the last three games.

"My energy level got down really fast. So I tried to wake myself up, keep the intensity from the first set, follow through and go for it," Swiatek said.

Swiatek lost to Mirra Andreeva in the semi-finals at Indian Wells, with the 17-year-old Russian going on to win the title.

Andreeva is in action later on Friday when she takes on fellow-Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

In the men's draw, fourth-seed Novak Djokovic faces Australian Rinky Hijikata while second-seed Carlos Alcaraz launches his bid against Belgian David Goffin.

