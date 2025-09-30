 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/joel-t
soccer

Struggling Nissan mulls sale of stake in J.League soccer club Marinos

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co is considering selling its stake in the operator of Yokohama F Marinos, a J.League first-division soccer club, in a further cost-cutting move, a source close to the matter said Monday.

The ailing automaker currently owns around 75 percent of Yokohama Marinos Ltd. It has sounded out multiple companies about the sale of the stake, the source said.

Nissan's withdrawal from Yokohama Marinos would mark a symbolic step in its bid to scale back sports-related businesses amid a major restructuring.

Nissan has also ended a sponsorship deal with City Football Group, owners of Manchester City, who compete in the English Premier League, another source close to the matter said earlier.

Yokohama Marinos' history goes back to 1972 when Nissan's in-house football club was established. One of the league's most successful and well-known teams, Yokohama F Marinos have won the league championship five times and have had many big-name Japanese players.

Nissan has also asked the Yokohama municipal government to renew its naming rights contracts for the club's home stadium, known as Nissan Stadium, and two other nearby facilities for 50 million yen a year -- less than half the current fee, another source close to the matter has said.

Nissan posted a net loss of 670.90 billion yen for fiscal 2024, hit by lackluster sales in the United States and China.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog