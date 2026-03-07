 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
WBC Taiwan Czechia Baseball
Taiwan's Stuart Fairchild runs past the third base as he calebrates his grand slam home run in the second inning of a World Baseball Classic game between Taiwan and Czechia in Tokyo, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
baseball

Fairchild's grand slam leads Taiwan over Czech Republic at World Baseball Classic

0 Comments
TOKYO

Stuart Fairchild's second-inning grand slam powered Taiwan to a 14-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Saturday at the World Baseball Classic.

The victory was Taiwan's first in the tournament and came the day after it was pounded 13-0 by Japan and by Shohei Ohtani's grand slam. The Czechs have lost all three.

The game was stopped by the mercy rule with Taiwan leading by 10 or more after seven innings.

Taiwan played small ball for a 2-0 lead in the first inning, capitalizing on two bunt singles, a double steal and a throwing error by Czech catcher Martin Cervenka. It was Taiwan's first two runs of the tournament.

It was big ball in the second inning.

With two out, Czech pitcher Jan Novak gave up a single and walked two, setting the stage for Fairchild's drama on the blast of left field.

Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang got the victory and Novak was the losing pitcher.

Taiwan added two more runs in the fourth, another in the fifth and five in the sixth. They also set a WBC tournament record with seven stolen bases.

Fairchild qualified for the team through his Taiwanese mother and plays in the Cleveland Guardians organization.

Pool favorite Japan (1-0) faces South Korea (1-0) later on Saturday in Pool C. Australia is 2-0 and leads the pool and did not play on Saturday.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel