Germany Soccer Bundesliga
Union's Genki Haraguchi, left, and Hoffenheim's Christoph Baumgartner, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
soccer

Stuttgart signs Genki Haraguchi, Gil Dias to bolster attack

STUTTGART, Germany

Stuttgart signed Japanese attacking midfielder Genki Haraguchi and Portuguese winger Gil Dias on Monday as it tries to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.

Haraguchi arrives from German club Union Berlin on a 1 1/2-year deal. The 31-year-old Japanese player had been at Union since 2021, playing 19 times this season. He has played 75 games for Japan but was dropped from the squad for last year's World Cup.

The 26-year-old Dias joins from Benfica on a contract through 2025 after making only two substitute appearances in cup games this season. Germany will be the seventh different country where the former Portugal under-21 international has played league soccer, including spells at Fiorentina, Monaco and Nottingham Forest.

Stuttgart is 15th in the 18-team Bundesliga. The team takes on second-division club Paderborn in the German Cup on Tuesday and hosts Werder Bremen on Saturday in its next league game.

