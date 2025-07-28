 Japan Today
APTOPIX Singapore Swimming Worlds
Summer McIntosh of Canada competes in the women's 200m individual medley semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
swimming

Summer McIntosh goes for her second gold on Day 2 at the swimming world championships

By STEPHEN WADE
SINGAPORE

It's Day 2 at the swimming world championships in Singapore.

That means it's a chance for Summer McIntosh to add her second gold medal after winning the 400 freestyle on the opening day.

The 18-year-old Canadian is trying for five individual golds across the eight-day event in Singapore. On Monday she's a strong favorite to get her second gold, this time in the 200-meter individual medley.

She set the world record of 2 minutes, 05.70 seconds at the Canadian trials a few months ago. McIntosh is expected to be challenged by American Alex Walsh.

Also in the field is 12-year-old Chinese Yu Zidi, whose age and astounding times are the talk of global swimming.

The women's 100 butterfly is another eye-catching race. American Gretchen Walsh — Alex's older sister — is the favorite and set the world record of 54.60 earlier this year. Roos Vanotterdijk of Belgium and Australia's Alexandria Perkins will push Walsh.

Two more finals are set.

Qin Haiyang of China and Nicolo Marinenghi of Italy are the favorites in the 100 breaststroke. The Italian is the Olympian champion from Paris, and Qin won this event two years ago at the worlds in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 50 fly final is wide open, but the quickest qualifiers were Maxime Grousset of France and Noe Ponti of Switzerland.

There are also three semifinals Monday — the men's 100 backstroke, the men's 200 free, and the women's 100 backstroke.

