sumo

Former yokozuna Hakuho recognized for 5 Guinness world records

TOKYO

Sumo elder Magaki, the 36-year-old recently retired former yokozuna Hakuho, has had five records recognized by Guinness World Records, the Japan Sumo Association announced Friday.

The five records are for Hakuho's 45 career grand tournament championships, 1,187 career wins, 1,093 makuuchi-division wins, 16 makuuchi championships without a loss and 84 grand tournaments at the sport's highest rank of yokozuna.

"I have received a nice reward at the very end," Magaki, who retired after September's tourney, said in a statement released by the JSA.

Hakuho's achievements were first recognized by Guinness in 2015 when he surpassed the record of 33 championships set by Taiho, the Showa era (1926-1989)'s greatest yokozuna.

"I will continue to do my best as an elder," said Magaki, who is still with the Miyagino stable, although now as a coach.

"I would like to nurture apprentices in a way that they, too, can receive recognition by Guinness World Records."

