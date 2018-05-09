3rd-party panel sees physical violence in sumo as deep-rooted problem

sumo

A third-party panel tasked with developing measures to curb physical violence in the sumo world, announced Tuesday that it is a deep-rooted problem within the sport.

The panel, chaired by former Prosecutor General Keiichi Tadaki, met the press to make its first report as it questions roughly 1,000 members of the Japan Sumo Association about past incidents of physical violence.

"It's not like there haven't been any at all," Tadaki said.

"We understand that eradicating (physical violence) is going to be difficult. Based on that understanding, the question is how can we eliminate the biggest cause. We also need to understand how best to proceed when it occurs. Much deliberation is required on both fronts."

The chairman declined to go into detail as much of the work of compiling and analyzing results remains incomplete. In order to get a good picture of the situation, Tadaki said the body wants former wrestlers to fill out a questionnaire regarding acts of physical violence since the 2007 death of an apprentice wrestler belonging to the Tokitsukaze stable.

According to Tadaki, the panel, launched in February, has now met seven times, mobilizing lawyers to perform different functions, including holding hearings. In addition, panel members have inspected stables and their training sessions as well as observing regional tours. The panel has also looked at countermeasures developed in other sports.

The panel is slated to make another report in September and its final report is expected in October.

The issue has become a pressing one for the JSA since former yokozuna Harumafuji assaulted and seriously injured another wrestler last October. In March, a then-juryo-division wrestler from the Takanohana stable beat one of his stablemates who was attending to him at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament.

© KYODO