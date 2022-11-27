Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sumo

Abi wins 3-way playoff to claim maiden championship

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

Former sekiwake Abi claimed his first elite makuuchi division championship at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, winning a three-way playoff with fellow rank-and-file wrestler Takayasu and ozeki Takakeisho after the trio finished deadlocked at 12-3.

No. 9 maegashira Abi completed a remarkable turnaround in the 15-day tournament at Fukuoka Kokusai Center, having been forced to sit out the September meet with knee and ankle injuries.

The sport's sole grand champion, Terunofuji, did not compete in Kyushu after undergoing knee surgery.

No. 1 Takayasu started the final day with a one-win buffer over Takakeisho and Abi, who was looking to send the championship race into a tie-breaker by beating the overnight leader in their head-to-head bout.

The Saitama Prefecture native achieved that objective by drawing Takayasu into a pushing and thrusting battle, using quick footwork to avoid being driven out before shoving the former ozeki to the clay.

The two faced off again in the first playoff bout, with Abi quickly slapping down Takayasu, who looked disoriented after slamming his head into his opponent's chest.

The No. 9 then sealed the championship by pushing out Takakeisho in the next playoff bout, sending him straight back over the edge with a series of hard shoves to the upper body.

"It seems like a dream, it doesn't seem true," said Abi, who earned his fourth Fighting Spirit Prize and will seek to return to the three "sanyaku" ranks below yokozuna.

Abi was suspended for three grand tournaments and had his pay halved for five months for breaking guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus in a decision handed down by the Japan Sumo Association in August 2020.

Takakeisho booked his place in the championship tie-breaker by overpowering sekiwake Wakatakakage (8-7) in the day's final regulation bout, rocking the March champion with a face slap before slapping him down. The victory broke a four-match losing streak in their head-to-head meetings.

Having let the Emperor's Cup slip from his grasp on several previous occasions, including this March and September, the 32-year-old Takayasu was once again left wondering what might have been.

While he earned his fourth Outstanding Performance Prize and possibly promotion back to sanyaku, it may prove small consolation for the time being.

Sekiwake Mitakeumi (6-9) finished another disappointing tournament with a force-out loss to No. 5 Nishikifuji (9-6) and faces his second straight demotion after relinquishing his ozeki status in September.

A day after bowing out of the championship race, sekiwake Hoshoryu (11-4) earned his second career Technique Prize by forcing out komusubi Kiribayama (8-7).

The 23-year-old rising star strengthened his bid for an ozeki promotion in the near future with his best result while fighting from sanyaku.

Komusubi Tobizaru wrapped up his first tournament at sanyaku with a 7-8 record after pushing out No. 3 Ura (4-11).

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog